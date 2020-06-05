Melinda’s Garden: Grow Vertical

Grow plants that will make Jack and his beanstalk blush

We’re getting vertical in this week’s Melinda’s Garden Moment.

Change your garden perspective. Include a few tall plants in the landscape and start looking skyward.

This large castor bean provides bold texture in the garden. The leaves can grow up to 3 feet across and the plant grows 5 to 10 feet tall in one season and up to 40 feet in height in its native environment. The decorative seedpods are highly poisonous so keep them out of reach of children.

Growing tall plants next to much shorter plants can also give the illusion of depth in a narrow bed.

This planting provides a nice backdrop for the nearby garden. But as the season draws to an end the colorful Joe-Pye-Weed begins to steal the show and is complemented by the even taller Miscanthus

And don’t forget to add a few sunflowers. A favorite of gardeners of all ages, these tall beauties will have you looking skyward in amazement of their height.

I’m Melinda Myers, checkout our website for this and other gardening tips.