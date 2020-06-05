Moorhead assault is now homicide investigation

MOORHEAD, MN — The Moorhead Police Department is currently investigating a homicide.

The victim was involved in a significant assault that occurred on Wednesday, June 4.

He has been identified as Richard Alhag Stephen, age 33, of Fargo, ND.

The Moorhead Police Department, with the continued assistance of the MN Bureau of Investigations, continues to work on the details of this case.

Officers responded to 1615 20 Street S at approximately 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

Persons of interest have been identified.

There is not threat to the general public regarding this incident.

Law enforcement is communicating with the Clay County Attorney’s Office regarding this active case.

Due to the ongoing investigation, only limited information can be released. It is expected that the next release will not be distributed until early next week.