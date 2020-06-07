No COVID-19 deaths reported overnight in North Dakota

BISMARCK, ND — The North Dakota Department of Health reported 45 additional positive COVID-19 cases since Saturday.

There were no deaths reported.

31 of the 45 positive cases were in Cass County.

Here is the release from the state department of health.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Burleigh County – 1

Cass County – 31

Eddy County – 1

Grand Forks County – 1

Mountrail County – 1

Richland County – 1

Stutsman County – 7

Ward County – 1

Wells County – 1



BY THE NUMBERS

113,847 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+2,321 total tests from yesterday)

79,933 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+1,053 unique individuals from yesterday)

77,072 – Total Negative (+1,008 unique individuals from yesterday)

2,861 – Total Positive (+45 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.9% – Daily Positivity Rate**

183 – Total Hospitalized (+1 individuals from yesterday)

28 – Currently Hospitalized (-1 individuals from yesterday)

2,307 – Total Recovered (+39 individuals from yesterday)

72 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)