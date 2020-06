Power Restored in South Fargo After Equipment Failure

Around 550 Cass County Electric members were impacted shortly after 7 Sunday night

FARGO, N.D. — Equipment failure was the cause of a power outage for members of Cass County Electric Cooperative.

Around 550 members were impacted shortly after 7 Sunday night.

The outage was reported near University Avenue South around Davies High School to 100th Avenue South.

Crews had the power restored by 9:30 p.m. Sunday.