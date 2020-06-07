Two Men Thrown From Fishing Boat, Boat Spins in Circles

DOUGLAS CO., Minn. — A water safety reminder after two men are thrown from their fishing boat on Lake Ida thanks to strong winds and high waves.

Douglas County authorities were called around 10:15 this morning for a boat circling in the lake.

They say 18-year-old Ethan Sigler and 21-year-old Conner Sigler, both of Cottage Grove, were thrown from the boat and rescued by another boater.

They were not wearing life jackets and the kill switch was not used.

A towed rope technique was used by deputies to stop the prop on the motor.

No one was hurt.