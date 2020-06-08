NFL Lays Out Plan for Complete Opening of Facilities

NFL currently in Phase Two of Reopening

NEW YORK — The NFL and the players’ union were sent a planner to the 32 teams Monday by Commissioner Roger Goodell outlining procedures for the full reopening of their practice facilities, which have so far just be open to players recovering from injury and coaches as of June 5th, if local government allowed.

In a lengthy memo approved by the NFL Players Association, the league described protocols focusing on screening, testing, infection prevention and treatment for COVID-19, including response for new infections. Also included were instructions on proper facility access, cleaning and disinfecting; physical distancing; hygiene, health education and medical services; food preparation; supplies; and team travel.

No timetable has been set for the return of most players to team complexes, however reports have said that step may not happen until Training Camps that will be held at team facilities schedule for July.

Goodell ordered all of those facilities closed in late March.

The first preseason game, Dallas vs. Pittsburgh in the Hall of Fame game, on Aug. 6. The NFL still plans to kick off the regular season in Kansas City on Sept. 10.