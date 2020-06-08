OneFargo, Black Lives Matter alleges Fargo Police Department aided in officer’s “illegal black ops mission”

The groups called former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson a "scapegoat" for the department

FARGO, N.D. — OneFargo and the Fargo-Moorhead Black Lives Matter chapter claim that more than one officer was involved in inappropriate actions during the city’s May 30th protest.

“We have information that shows the Fargo Police Department engaged in an illegal black ops mission against community activists and its citizens,” said OneFargo leader Wass Philome.

The allegations come days after former Fargo Police Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson resigned because of his actions during the protest that were in response to George Floyd’s death.

OneFargo and the Fargo-Moorhead Black Lives Matter Chapter have reason to believe Osmundson did not act alone.

The groups say an email leaked to them by an unnamed officer suggests Chief David Todd and a number of other leaders within the department not only had knowledge of what Osmundson was doing that day, but were also using him to gain intel on the protest.

“It is our belief that the former deputy chief was made to be a scapegoat and that the problems in the department are deeper,” said Philome.

Osmundson was found to have been at the protests in plain clothes while marching undercover. After this information was made public, Chief Todd released a statement saying Osmundson acted independently and that his actions were “unacceptable and dangerous.”

However, the email leads members of OneFargo and Black Lives Matter to believe Chief Todd was in full communication with Osmundson during the protests. They believe he even went as far as calling Osmundson at midnight to relieve him of his duties and tell him he could go home.

The groups are now calling for an outside source to review Osmundson’s case.

“The person responsible for the internal affairs review of the former deputy chief answers to Chief Todd himself, who we believed received direct intel throughout the night from former Deputy Chief Osmundson,” explained Philome. “It is our belief that an independent body should take over the internal affairs investigation.”

Black Lives Matter members made these accusations at a meeting with city leaders and law enforcement on Monday morning.

In a statement, the City of Fargo says, typically, Fargo Police’s Professional Standards Office (PSO) investigates complaints.

Findings from that group are normally received and acted upon by the Police Chief.

The city says to adjust in this unique case, any findings by the PSO in this situation will be received and acted upon by Mayor Tim Mahoney, City Administration and the the city’s Human Resources office.

—

Full Statement from OneFargo and Black Lives Matter:

“I’d like to begin by saying, Long Live George Floyd, Justice for Breonna Taylor, Justice for Ahmaud Arbery, and Trans Lives Matter. On Friday during the OneFargo event, we gave people hope, today we are here to give them actual progress. OneFargo is more than just an event. OneFargo is a movement. OneFargo represents the people coming together to create tangible change, and we are hard at work doing that along with our brothers and sisters of the Black Lives Matter movement. Prior to the start of the one Fargo event, a curious black man walked up and asked me what was going on, and I shared that we were seeking change. He shook his head no, and said it wouldn’t happen, and that we have been here before. If you are watching, I hope today gives you some kind of hope.

On May 30th through continued dialogue with law enforcement, one thing was clear, the police was not on our side. Despite being made aware of the planned march several days in advance. The Fargo police department failed to properly prepare for what would unfold on May 30th. We have information that suggests that it wasn’t until Officer Schindeldecker used the Downtown traffic cams to surveil the march moving on Broadway, that they became aware of its size and volume. We also have information that suggests surveillance of the protest would illegally continue throughout the day via former Deputy Chief Osmundson, and that the highest leaders of the Fargo police department including Chief Todd, and the other Deputy Chiefs were fully aware of the former Deputy Chiefs actions.

It is our belief that the former Deputy Chief was made to be a scapegoat, and that the problems in the department are deeper. I’d like to thank the brave officer who leaked the email that led to the truth unfolding. Trust and believe that we are with you and fighting for you. To Sergeant Christie, I will lean on you in the coming weeks, just as I did on Friday. To Officer Kyle who was driven almost to tears when I agreed to have lunch with him and his son, this is for you. To all the brave members of the force, this is for you; but most importantly this is for black and brown people fighting injustice.

A win for us here, is a win for us everywhere. To our people in Minneapolis, let us be proof that we can do this. To our brothers and sisters in Louisville and Georgia fighting for Ahmaud Arbery and Breonna Taylor, let us be a sign that we can win. Let me be clear, on May 30th, the actions, and inactions of local law enforcement almost led to the loss of life, and the subsequent riot that followed. At this time we are requesting the immediate release and dismissal of charges for all protesters. We have information that shows the Fargo police department engaged in an illegal black ops mission against community activist and it’s citizens.

The truth will not be set free when the police investigate themselves. Currently, the person responsible for the internal affairs review of the former Deputy Chief, answers to Chief Todd, who we believe received direct intel throughout the night from former Deputy Chief Osmundson. It is our belief that the Chief may have even gone as far as calling Deputy Chief Osmundsen at midnight to advise him to head home. We are working diligently to get answers, we will share this information as we do. It is our belief that an independent body should take over the internal affairs investigation. It is also our belief that the process be transparent and shared with a community yearning for change. Lady Justice is marching in the streets, she has made her way to Fargo. At this time we will not be taking any questions due to the sensitive nature of this matter. Thank you for your time.”

—

Full Statement from the City of Fargo:

“Throughout the past week, leaders from the City of Fargo, Fargo Police Department (FPD), the City of West Fargo, the City of Moorhead, Cass County and Fargo Public Schools engaged in successful and productive discussions with the organizers of last Friday’s OneFargo event. These discussions were focused on issues people of color face each day in the metro and identified initial steps on a path to addressing these societal challenges. The City of Fargo and the Fargo Police assisted the OneFargo group in organizing the event, including providing security and logistical assistance.