Rankings show ND economy is least exposed to coronavirus in the nation

UNITED STATES – North Dakota’s economy didn’t take as hard of a hit as other states according to WalletHub.

The website compared all states and the District of Columbia using 14 metrics to make its rankings.

The Peace Garden State is 45th for GDP from industries highly affected by Covid-19. It’s also 41st for percentage of employment from industries affected by the virus.

North Dakota’s also ranks low resources for businesses affected by the crisis at 46.

It is also the highest on the list of percentage of states’ GDP affected by the virus in the mining, oil and gas industry.

Minnesota ranks 31st overall in the rankings and South Dakota is 39th.

