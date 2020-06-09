Detroit Lakes man sentenced to 11 years in prison for distributing meth on White Earth Reservation

DETROIT LAKES, Minn.–A Detroit Lakes man has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Thirty-eight-year-old Eric Ryan Bergstrom pleaded guilty in December 2019 and was sentenced in St. Paul on Tuesday.

Court documents say law enforcement learned of Bergstrom’s intent to deliver meth to the White Earth Reservation and installed a tracking device on his vehicle in August 2019. About a week later, Bergstrom was located near Wadena attempting to remove the tracking device.

Law enforcement took Bergstrom into custody. There were three grams of meth on Bergstrom and approximately seven ounces of meth in Bergstrom’s vehicle at the time of his arrest.

The FBI Headwaters Safe Trails Task Force, West Central Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Paul Bunyan Drug Task Force, White Earth Police Department, Becker County Sheriff’s Office and the Ottertail County Sheriff’s Office all took part in the investigation.