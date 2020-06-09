Driver jumps two curbs and crashes into West Fargo residence

WEST FARGO, N.D.–A driver had to be rescued after jumping two curbs and crashing into a West Fargo residence at approximately 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The West Fargo Fire Department responded to 813 1st Street East and found the overhead garage door laying on top of the vehicle.

Firefighters had to remove the garage door in order to get the driver out of the vehicle. The driver was then checked by F-M ambulance and released.

The damage to the home and vehicle is unknown.