Grand Forks Fire Department responds to fully engulfed garage fire

GRAND FORKS, N.D.–Two vehicles were destroyed in a garage fire in Grand Forks on Tuesday.

The Grand Forks Fire Department responded to 2446 42nd Avenue South at approximately 11:30 a.m. and found an attached garage fully engulfed.

The residents and their pets were able to safely evacuate in time.

Grand Forks Fire quickly put the flames out. The garage sustained extensive fire damage and the house has smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.