John Strand & Arlette Preston Win Fargo City Commission Race

Results as of 10 p.m. Tuesday, June 9

FARGO, N.D. — Current Fargo City Commissioner John Strand and former commissioner Arlette Preston win the two seats up for election on the commission in the 2020 Primary Election.

They beat five other candidates in the race including incumbent Commissioner Tony Grindberg.

Preston served two terms on the commission in the 1990’s. She will be the first woman to serve on the commission since Melissa Sobolik decided not to run for re-election in 2016.

Strand and Preston will join Tony Gehrig, Dave Piepkorn and Mayor Tim Mahoney on the commission.

Find complete election results here.