Three North Dakota Leaders Among Those Selected As 2020 Bush Fellows

There were 24 Bush Fellowsfor 2020.

NORTH DAKOTA – The Bush Foundation provides fellows with up to $100,000 over the span of two years to pursue learning experiences that help them become greater leaders.

One of the three North Dakota fellows is Laetitia Hellerud from West Fargo. A refugee from Burundi, she quickly got involved in the community by becoming a member of the New Americans Consortium for Wellness and Empowerment. She is also a human rights commissioner for Fargo.

“It’s really looking at, what are the areas where I feel I could grow as a leader? what are the opportunities out there that could help me fill those gaps?” Hellerud says.

There are two other scholarship recipients from North Dakota: Matuor Alier of Fargo and David Archambault II of Cannon Ball.