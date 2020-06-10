AAA Pledges $1 Million To Fight Racial Injustice

The company wants to create and develop programs that will improve social justice and equality in communities.

FARGO, N.D.- The program is still in the early phases.

AAA leaders say they are committed to developing a new division in the organization that will focus on promoting social equity.

They will also be supporting initiatives that address socioeconomic disparities and advocate for equal justice for people of color.

“We’ve always valued diversity, as a matter of fact we have an office that focuses on that. Educating people and celebrating diversity. Seeing that the company was willing to take the next step and take it into the communities to try and make social change really struck many of us as a positive,” says AAA spokesperson Gene LaDoucer.

AAA-The Auto Club Group is the second largest AAA club in North America with more than 14 million members in 14 states, including Minnesota and North Dakota.