Arlette Preston Returns As Fargo City Commissioner

John Strand has also been re-elected to the Fargo City Commission.

FARGO, N.D.- Arlette Preston is no stranger to the Fargo City Commission.

She served two terms in the 1990s when things looked a little bit different.

“One of the things that I worked on back then was getting a downtown plan, the first downtown plan together, and that along with the renaissance zone has really made a difference so, that has been a huge difference,” says Arlette Preston, Fargo City Commissioner-Elect.

Something that also looks different from when she first ran is the way of voting.

This is the first time that approval voting was used.

It allows voters to vote for to as many candidates on the ballot they want.

Preston says the changes she wants to make this time around are not that much different from when she first ran.

“I really want to get to work on neighborhoods and planning and development issues and would like to straighten the neighborhoods that are currently existing as well as help to plan for developments that are more neighborhood and family friendly,” says Preston.

Preston is also aware that there are other issues that need to be addressed first.

“The relationship between the police and the minority community and then the pandemic, so those are going to have to be the priorities probably for the next six months or even longer,” she says.

She points out that this is a turning point for the community and the entire country.

“There’s some legitimate concerns and we need to really listen and try to address those,” she adds.

Preston says being a commissioner and also being involved in the community is an advantage.

“I come in with somewhat of an outsider perspective, but with some insider experience which I think will ultimately help me in trying to make some changes,” Preston says.

Preston came in second with 23 percent of the votes.