COVID-19 testing events planned at Fargodome Thursday and Friday

FARGO, N.D.–Fargo Cass Public Health is partnering with the North Dakota Department of Health and the North Dakota National Guard to host two COVID-19 testing events on Thursday and Friday.

The drive-up testing will take place in the west parking lot of the Fargodome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The tests will take approximately 15 minutes and will be conducted orally. Positive results will be provided by phone within 24 to 72 hours and negative results will be provided by phone within 72 hours.

Participants are encouraged to complete an online questionnaire prior to the testing to ensure a test is available. The online questionnaire can be found here.