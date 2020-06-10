Moorhead Police request public’s help with homicide investigation

MOORHEAD, Minn.–The Moorhead Police Department is asking the public to assist them with the Richard Stephen homicide investigation.

Richard Stephen and his girlfriend were assaulted at 1615 20th Street South on June 3. The assault was not reported until early Thursday morning when Stephen became unresponsive and later died at a local hospital.

Stephen’s girlfriend, Jessica Meier, told police three people were involved in the assault, but only two have been arrested.

Moorhead Police are attempting to identify anyone who may have witnessed the incident, knows who was involved or has further information about the incident. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 218-299-5120 and ask to speak with an on-duty supervisor. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.