A Real Stinker. Skunk Gets Pop Can Stuck On Its Head, Deputy Responds

Deputy Chad Thompson responded to the call for help

Cass County Sheriff's Office

CASSELTON, N.D. — A Cass County deputy jumps into a stinky situation in Casselton.

Yes that is a skunk with a pop can stuck on its head.

Deputy Chad Thompson responded to the call for help.

He was able to locate the skunk and smelling its fear, Thompson was able to keep the skunk calm and safely remove the can without being sprayed!

All in a day’s work.