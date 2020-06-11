Lamoureux Twins Named Recipients of Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider Award

Monique Lamoureux-Morando, Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will be the state's 45th & 46th recipients

BISMARCK, N.D. — The latest two recipients of North Dakota’s highest award for its citizens are the second and third youngest to be named.

Monique Lamoureux-Morando and Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson will be given the North Dakota Theodore Roosevelt Rough Rider award.

They are more commonly known as the Lamoureux twins.

The two from Grand Forks rose to fame during their time on UND’s Women’s Hockey Team.

They also brought home the gold with the 2018 U.S. Olympic Women’s Ice Hockey Team.

A foundation was also started under their names last summer to work with groups supporting disadvantaged children through education and extracurricular activities.