Student Debt Relief Company Ordered To Stop Doing Business In N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem has ordered California-based Students Loan Services to issue refunds and stop doing business in the state until it meets licensing requirements.

His office started an investigation into the student debt relief company after a woman who had paid almost $900 did not see any reduction in her debt.

Investigators determined the company was not licensed in North Dakota.

It has agreed to cancel agreements and issue refunds to any of its customers in the state who request them.