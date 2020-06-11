‘What we really want is justice for Richard’ Family remembers Richard Stephen as loving, gentle spirit

His family is still looking for answers after the 33-year-old was assaulted and killed in Moorhead last week

MOORHEAD, Minn. — Heart-shaped balloons filled the sky Saturday evening, as Richard Stephen’s family and friends said goodbye to the man they say impacted so many lives.

“He’s always there for people, and I think his death hurts a lot of people because they know that Richard wouldn’t hurt a fly,” said Richard’s younger sister Diana Mungu. “They know he’s always the person who’s there for people.”

At his candlelight vigil, it was a time for loved ones to feel near to him.

More than just symbols of love, the red balloons represented Richard’s favorite color.

“And then, the candles, there were 33 candles because that marked his age, which was 33 years old,” said Diana.

Thirty three years too young to have his life taken away, she says.

“I do have credible reason to believe that there is more to the story, and I believe it’s going to be unveiled later into the case. I don’t believe that this situation was a random act at all.”

She says until the full details of what happened come to light, she and her family won’t be satisfied.

“We can’t get back the one thing that we want back, which is my brother,” Diana added. “No matter what we do, no matter how many sentences are given to these individuals, my brother is gone.”

What’s also gone is the laughter she and Richard would share and the love they constantly expressed to one another.

“All we ever did was crack jokes. We always told each other we loved each other after we got off the phone.”

But what will never go away are the memories Diana and her family will cherish forever.

“He was a great brother. I always remembered his smile and that’s what I’m always going to remember, is that smile.”

She says at a time when the world is in desperate need of love, Richard was the blueprint of what it means to be a loving person.

“We can continue honoring Richard’s memory by being kind to one another. I would urge everyone to remember him as an individual that was soft spoken, that was a great listener, that was a phenomenal friend, that was loving, that was kind, and I truly encourage everyone to do that because I think love is what is going to make this world a better place, and a lot of people are hurting right now, and a lot of people need love.”

Diana says Richard was a sports fan, had a knack for cutting hair and loved his family, friends and coworkers (and much more).

You can donate to the Stephen family’s GoFundMe page by clicking here.

Richard’s family and Moorhead Police urge anyone with information related to this investigation to contact the police.

Cameron Charles St. Clair and Erin Sundby are currently in custody for the homicide of Richard Stephen.

Moorhead Police are attempting to identify anyone who may have witnessed the incident, knows who was involved or has further information about the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Moorhead Police Department at 218-299-5120 and ask to speak with an on-duty supervisor. Callers have the option to remain anonymous.

You can find the rest of our full coverage of this story on our website.