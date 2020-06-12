Fargo Food Truck Drive Thru Festival Running All Weekend

Customers are asked to pay with a credit card or exact change.

FARGO, N.D. — The Fargo Food Truck Festival is back, but with a twist.

The trucks are at the North Dakota Horse Park, but customers have to drive-up to pick up the food.

The festival runs all weekend and all staff will be wearing gloves and masks.

Customers are asked to pay with a credit card or exact change.

People can also buy a five dollar meal ticket that goes towards front line and essential workers.

Some of vendors this year include Blackbird Woodfire, Fargo Brewing Company and Top Dog Hot Dog.

“Fairs and festivals are a large part of our business and I would say at least 75 percent of our festivals have been canceled so we are trying so we are trying to do anything to stay in business,” Fargo Fillies Anthony Bachman said.