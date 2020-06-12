Panda Express Donates over 16,000 KN95 Masks To Sanford Health

The company is among many across the country that has decided to step-up and do their part to give back to the community.

FARGO, N.D.- Healthcare workers across the country continue to work around the clock to care for COVID-19 patients.

The co-founders of Panda Express wanted to provide them with essential medical supplies, so they decided to start a COVID-19 relief to help supply healthcare workers with personal protective equipment.

“Thanks to the donations that we have been receiving from guests as a round up or a voluntary amount that they choose. Also from our employees that have chosen to donate as well,” says Georgina Corral, Manager at Panda Express on 53rd ave S.

The company was able to raise enough money to donate 16,320 masks or 17 cases of KN95 masks to Sanford Health Fargo and Sanford Children’s Hospital.

“Since they very specifically work with us in our children’s areas. Whether its surgical areas, whether its clinic and our urgent cares but also in our hospitals we have a very significant amount of patients that come from all over, eve within our communities but beyond our communities, but we would also have these available for other healthcare workers, that are working at all of our three campuses here at Sanford,” says Cyndy Skorick, the Sanford Primary Care for Women’s Services.

“I thought, here’s another example of just the goodness of people that serve our community and how much Panda Express has just dedicated itself to our community. I could not believe the number of masks. And this is, this is a tremendous gift,” Skorick says.

Panda Express says this is just a small token of appreciation to the loyal customers that have always supported them.

“Coming in and eating or coming in to support anything we do, so it’s important for us to give back because without our guests we wouldn’t run,” Corral says.

For the rest of the year, participating Panda Express locations will also be offering a 10 percent appreciation discount on in store purchases for healthcare workers and first responders with their employment badge.