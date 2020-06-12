Social Distancing: Indoor Or Outdoor Ducks?

Where Should These Baby Ducklings

Sometimes it’s hard to social distance when something is so cute you just can’t stay away.

Case in point, the newest addition to my friend’s animal rescue near New Rockford.

A pair of orphaned ducklings, named Simon and River.

They were rescued here in Fargo and moved out to the barn outside New Rockford.

They’re described as equal parts brave, sweet and clingy. They apparently think any shoe they see is their “mother”.

The two people who run the rescue are at odds over what to do with these cute fluff balls.

One wants them to be outdoor ducks with the rest of their bird flock.

The other wants one thing: house ducks.

Let us know where you think the duckies should stay.

You can message me your answer on Facebook and Twitter.