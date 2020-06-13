Dozens Of Cars Line Up For 2nd Day Of Drive-Thru Food Truck Festival

Staff are also reminding people to donate and take advantage of the 5 dollar ticket that you can purchase for front line and essential workers.

FARGO, N.D. — It’s the 2nd day of the Drive Thru Food Truck and business continues to grow.

Dozens of cars lined up inside the parking lot at the North Dakota Horse Building waiting for their turn to place an order for some food.

All staff are required to wear face masks and gloves at all time and practice social distancing.

The vendors this year include Fargo Fillies, Top Dog Hot Dog and Fargo Brewing.

“These vendors are sure eager to get back in the swing of things, a lot of them have lost 20 to 30 events this summer and it sure helps them, the car hoops are definitely getting taken care of with tips,” Organizer Mike Schmitz said.”

The last day of the festival starts Sunday at 11am.