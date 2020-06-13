Peaceful Honoring Of George Floyd At Moorhead’s Bennett Park

It's a somber moment for dozens at Bennett Park as impassioned community members spoke about the loss of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as well as the call for racial equality.

MOORHEAD, Minn. — “What I would want to leave with you today is to keep in your head the word inclusion and that we are equal,” Organizer Destini Holiday said.

“I have been through my dangers toils and snares my husband was beat over the head with a billy club my daddy worked from sunup to sundown but that does not mean we can’t change something.

This is it today that cracking openness is for us to come together, for us to speak out for us to make change. Do action and we can’t be silent anymore we can’t do it anymore we got to come together,” Holiday said.”

To honor Floyd, people were asked to stand in silence for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the amount of time former police officer Derek Chauvin had left his knee on Floyd’s neck.

Everyone was also carrying a red cloth to symbolize the shedding of innocent blood.

“No more protests, we just played a game. That’s what they say we keep dying mothers are crying so is our flying, our government is lying and this land we call a country is horrifying,” Marvele Murray said.

Holiday says she hopes this event can help foster a dialogue within the community about how everyone can give a helping hand in building a better future.

“Because Moorhead really believes in inclusion and that is one of the key words that kept me in this city and keeps me here. But there has to be work,” Holiday said.