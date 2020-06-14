Grand Forks Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A motorcyclist is dead after losing control and crashing his bike into a guardrail along I-94.
It happened early Saturday night about four miles southeast of Manvel, North Dakota.
The highway patrol tells us 55-year-old Jonathan Hughes, of Grand Forks, was thrown from the bike and his injuries were fatal.
He was taken by ambulance to Altru in Grand Forks.
Hughes was not wearing a helmet.