Grand Forks Man Dies in Motorcycle Crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. — A motorcyclist is dead after losing control and crashing his bike into a guardrail along I-94.

It happened early Saturday night about four miles southeast of Manvel, North Dakota.

The highway patrol tells us 55-year-old Jonathan Hughes, of Grand Forks, was thrown from the bike and his injuries were fatal.

He was taken by ambulance to Altru in Grand Forks.

Hughes was not wearing a helmet.