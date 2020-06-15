NDSU Helping People Return To School With Degree Completion Program

Potential students are offered the option to choose between online and in-person schooling depending on their needs.

FARGO,N.D. — In an uncertain economy NDSU is offering new ways for people to get back to school.

The school is offering a degree completion program for adults with college credits who are looking to finish their degree.

Staff say having the extra credentials not only help with getting jobs but also help you build and improve on your existing skills.

This is really a time to take advantage of the opportunity, so really evaluating where you want to be work has changed jobs have changed in these last few months. Sometimes that seems really scary, but this might be the time then to take a step back and evaluate what your goals are,” Senior Academic and Career Advisor, Jessie Bauer said.

