Social Distancing: A Puzzling Development

Or, How I'm Turning Into My Mother

All this social distancing time is giving us time to cultivate new hobbies. It’s also making me realize I’m turning into my parents.

We showed you the “puzzle swap” shed a woman in Maine created for her neighborhood to trade puzzles at a safe social distance. I hadn’t put a puzzle together in probably 15 years, but my mom has been getting really into them too, so I took this story as a sign.

I started off small, with a 100 piece puzzle I found last weekend. I kinda get what my mom sees in these things. It was sort of intense trying to fit everything together as fast as I could.

And yes, I know 100 pieces isn’t that challenging. Some of you already told me on Facebook when I brought it up. At least my mom was proud of me.

But I already ordered a 550 piece one that I’m excited to tackle next.

Of course sometimes duty calls even during a pandemic. And first responders were there to save the day in Grand Forks over the weekend.

A kitten fell down a manhole Saturday night.

A neighbor heard is little kitty cry and called the fire department.

The firefighters came and rescued the little bugger all safe and sound.

The city of Grand Forks says if no owner comes forward, the girl who first heard the kitten’s cries will get to keep it and give it a good home.