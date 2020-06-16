Agassiz Greenway Recreation Plan Allows Public To Ask Questions About New Project

The group wanted to do this meeting to provide the public with an update and hear feedback.

FARGO, N.D.- The plan for the project is to create a wide range of recreation trails and activities, reinforce natural landscape, and support the continuing growth and prosperity of the metro.

“An overwhelming majority of the survey respondance and participants of our events indicated that there’s a significant desire for trails of all types. This includes: Walking, running, hiking, biking, and cross country ski trails,” say Bryan Leininger, Landscape Architect at Contour Design Studio.

The draft plan of the project will be available on their website through July 10.