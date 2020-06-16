Belcourt Man Gets Life For Sexual Abuse Of Two Children

FARGO, N.D. — A Belcourt, North Dakota man is sentenced to life in prison for child sex abuse.

51-year-old Myron Azure plead guilty in February to two counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

Between October 2014 and January 2017, Azure abused one of the two victims on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.

While that investigation was pending, between May and August 2019, Azure sexually abused a second child.

Both were under the age of 12.