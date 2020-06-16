Downtown Fargo businesses display pictures of African Americans killed by police

FARGO, N.D. – Two artists and their social circle asked businesses in downtown Fargo to show African Americans who lost their lives to police intervention.

“We’re trying to make this connection, human connection between the people that have been brutalized and killed and the people to the people that may not know enough and maybe touch them in a way that they can maybe be a bit more alarmed about what’s going on and what has been going on for 400 years,” the anonymous project leader said.

“We want to do whatever we can to help get voices to the front get people hearing and get all viewpoints seen,” Project leader Michael Strike explained

“I just think that everyone needs to see what’s actually happening, and I think if you can see a face you are maybe able to connect with it more than some obscure situation that you don’t feel affects you even though it really does,” Atomic Coffee Manager Erin Reiner said.

“So much out there that we don’t know where there wasn’t someone present with a phone or that person may have been alone and it was recorded incorrectly,” anonymous said.

“I don’t really know anything about politics so why would I step in? I would like to do more but I don’t know enough. We just show our support this way,” No Coast Tattoo Owner Noah Kilsdonk said.

“I feel like a lot of people try to just say that this about just one person, and this isn’t about just one person. This isn’t even about just the people on this wall. This is about hundreds of years of people that haven’t been treated fairly,” Reiner said.

“We need absolute transparency in how police report, and how police – and doing that with cameras or however. Which has kinda been implemented but in the same time very half- you know not very strongly enforced,” Strike said.

Make these people human, and give them faces and stories to community members. Make them aware that again this is not an isolated incident, this is something that has been happening for over 400 years,” Anonymous said.