Fargo and Grand Forks workers to rally for racial and economic injustice Wednesday

FARGO, N.D.–Workers from Fargo and Grand Forks are expected to take part in a nationwide Workers First Caravan for Racial and Economic Justice on Wednesday.

The Workers First Caravan will be rallying for policies to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the struggling economy and racism in America.

Participants from all 50 states and Puerto Rico are taking part in the caravan.

The Fargo rally will begin at 5 p.m. in the Fargo Labor Hall parking lot. The caravan of cars will then travel through downtown Fargo and end back at the Labor Hall.

The Grand Forks rally will also begin at 5 p.m. The caravan will travel down Washington Street and make a stop at the Workers’ Memorial at Bringewatt Park before ending at Union Hall.

Local groups participating in the caravan include the Northern Plains United Labor Council, Fargo AFL-CIO, Northern Valley Labor Council, Grand Forks AFL-CIO and Working Peope Up and Down the Red River Valley.