Four more COVID-19 testing events planned in Fargo

The tests are free.

FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health is planning four additional COVID-19 testing events over the next two weeks.

The events will take place on June 18, 19, 25 and 26 at the Fargodome from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fargo Cass Public Health and the North Dakota National Guard will assist with the testing events.

Appointments are not required, but the NDDoH encourages people to complete the online screening questionnaire prior to the event.

The tests are free, will be performed orally and take about 15 minutes.

These four testing events are separate from those of the Red River Valley COVID-19 Task Force.