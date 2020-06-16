North Dakota reports 23 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

CASS COUNTY, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Health reports 23 new COVID-19 cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

Seven counties report new cases including Burleigh, Cass, Grand Forks, McLean, Morton, Ransom and Walsh Counties.

Burleigh and Cass Counties report the most new cases with nine each.

North Dakota’s COVID-19 numbers: 3,124 positive cases, 26 current hospitalizations, 2,720 people recovered and 74 deaths.

Cass County accounts for 2,067 of the total positive cases and 62 of the total deaths.

Gov. Doug Burgum will be holding a COVID-19 press briefing Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. to address the state’s response to the virus.



BY THE NUMBERS

135,691 – Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,797 total tests from yesterday)

88,651 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+875 unique individuals from yesterday)

85,527 – Total Negative (+852 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,124 – Total Positive (+23 unique individuals from yesterday)

1.3% – Daily Positivity Rate**

200 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individuals from yesterday)

26 – Currently Hospitalized (-5 individuals from yesterday)

2,720 – Total Recovered (+37 individuals from yesterday)

74 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individuals from yesterday)

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY