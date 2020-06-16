OneFargo, Black Lives Matter plan marches to get answers from police and city leaders

Organizers say they have been unable to get concrete answers to what role the police department played in former deputy chief Todd Osmundson's undercover mission on May 30th

FARGO, N.D. — When OneFargo and Black Lives Matter found out that former Fargo police Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson was allegedly in contact with other members of the police department during his undercover mission during the city’s May 30th protest and riots, the groups demanded answers.

They say they have yet to be given a straight one.

“The narrative continues to change and the information that was provided by former Deputy Chief does not align with the public statements that were given by Jessica Schindeldecker as well as the chief himself,” said OneFargo organizer Wess Philome.

OneFargo said that Osmundson admitted to being in contact with Chief Todd during that Friday’s events, but when Chief Todd was asked directly if that was true, he could not give OneFargo a clear yes or no.

The group continues to ask for an independent investigation.

OneFargo is also bringing to light emails they obtained that were sent by Chief Todd to several other police chiefs and sheriffs.

In one message, Todd writes he has a feeling “we are about to be in a war.” In another, he thanks fellow law enforcement for helping on the May 30th events to “save our city from these thugs/domestic terrrorists.”

“The thinly veiled racism that comes along with the use of the word thug is not appropriate for someone of chief Todd’s position,” said Philome.

OneFargo and Black Lives Matter have also begun to question the commitment to seek change in the community from city leaders.

“When we sit down with the Mayor and Chief Todd starts showing signs and cracks in his story and the Mayor is not interested in figuring out why, how are we suppose to trust that they are going to be genuine in their efforts to seek change?” asks Philome.

Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney, Moorhead Mayor Jonathan Judd and West Fargo Mayor Bernie Dardis drafted a Statement of Intent & Agreement that was created to establish regular meetings between OneFargo, police, and city leaders in order to create change in the community.

OneFargo leaders say that was supposed to be signed after the June 5th OneFargo event, but none of the city leaders have done so. They will be marching this weekend to city hall with that letter in hand to demand the leaders stick by their word and sign the documents.

They vow to plan nothing but a peaceful protest, as they say any form of looting or violence is never what they want and will only take away from their message to evoke change.

Mayor Mahoney and Chief Todd on Wednesday will provide what they call candid comments on the internal investigation into former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson’s actions, the events leading up to and including the May 30 riot, “erroneous comments made by OneFargo organizers” and making an “invitation to true community dialogue.”

Friday’s protest will begin at Island park at 9 a.m. and Saturdays will begin at the Jeff Johnson soccer complex at 10 a.m. Both groups say they will have some of their own members strategically positioned downtown to protect businesses.