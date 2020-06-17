Black bear sightings reported in Fertile and Erskine

Authorities say the bears have not been a threat to people or pets.

FERTILE, Minn.–The Polk County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota DNR have been receiving calls of black bear sightings in Fertile and Erskine.

Authorities say the bears have not been a threat to people or pets, but have been rummaging through garbage cans, grills and bird feeders.

Residents are asked to store trash and grills in secure areas, wash garbage cans regularly to reduce odors and remove bird feeders in the spring or hang feeders 10 to 12 feet off the ground.

Residents should also avoid feeding the bears as they will continue to return and could become a threat to people and pets.

Anyone who spots a bear should not remain a safe distance away and contact the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.