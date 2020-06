Identity of Park River Man Pulled From Grain Bin Released

The Man Was Trying To Dislodge Grain Monday Afternoon

WALSH CO., N.D. — A man who died while trying to dislodge grain inside a bin in Walsh County is identified.

He is 50-year-old Thomas Shirek of Park River.

Authorities say Shirek became trapped inside the bin Monday afternoon, about 6 miles south of Adams.

He was taken to the hospital in Park River where he died.