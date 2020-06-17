Moorhead Police investigate fight that involved makeshift weapons, knife

No one has been taken into custody

MOORHEAD, Minn.–Moorhead Police responded to a fight early Wednesday morning.

Police say they received a call at approximately 3:30 a.m. for multiple people fighting in the 100 block of 16 Street South. The caller claimed guns were involved.

After an initial investigation, police found that only makeshift weapons and a knife were used during the fight. No guns were found. Police also noted that everyone involved knew each other.

At least one party received medical care, but no one was taken into custody.

The Moorhead Police Department says formal charges will be determined after a full investigation is complete.