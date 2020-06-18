Boot Barn to Move Into Former Best Buy Location

West Acres announces Boot Barn will move outside the mall, Ragstock will move in

FARGO, N.D. — Boot Barn inside West Acres is moving but it’s not going far. The store will relocate across the mall’s parking lot.

The retail chain will join Foss Swim School in the former Best Buy building.

Boot Barn’s current location won’t be empty for long. West Acres Mall says Ragstock will move in.

Both of the new stores are set to open its doors later this summer.