Commerce renews Renaissance Zone for West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D.–The North Dakota Department of Commerce has renewed the Renaissance Zone Program in West Fargo for five more years.

The Renaissance Zone Program offers tax incentives to business and residential properties to encourage community development.

Since West Fargo started using the program in 2000, 90 projects have been approved including Restad Industrial Park and Midcontinent Communications.

Program manager at the North Dakota Department of Commerce, Rikki Roehrich, said, “West Fargo has used the Renaissance Zone Program to encourage reinvestment and redevelopment in its downtown area to enhance business and improve housing. The program is often used in smaller rural communities and growing communities across the state to attract businesses that provide vital services to their populations.”

The Renaissance Zone Program is currently used in 58 cities across North Dakota.