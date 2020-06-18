Fargo Park Officer Gets New Electric Patrol Motorcycle

FARGO, N.D. – The Fargo Police Department and Fargo Parks District has a new all-electric patrol motorcycle, thanks to a partnership with Cass County Electric Cooperative.

The bike uses 100% electric power, and is being used by Fargo Park officer Josh Marvig.

Marvig says that the new electric bike is quiet, so it is less of a disturbance in parks, and allows him to get to places his normal patrol vehicle can’t.

“Innovation and commitment to community are two of Cass County electric’s core values, so to be able to partner with two noteworthy organizations in Fargo Parks and Fargo Police Department and bring the first 100% electric patrol bike to the Fargo area was an exciting project,” said Chad Brousseau, a business accounts executive with Cass County Electric.

Cass County Electric says that they are open to developing more electric bikes for the police department if the need arises.

They also say that electric vehicles help support local energy providers as all of the charging stations are supplied from Minnkota Power.