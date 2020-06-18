Fargo photography studio to host free prom photo shoot for high school seniors

30-40 seniors will receive a free makeup session and photo shoot

FARGO, N.D. — A Fargo photography studio is hoping to preserve the memory of prom for seniors who missed out because of COVID-19.

The F-M “Non-Prom” event, hosted by Renegade Photography, is a free prom photo shoot for any high school senior. It is in partnership with Meg Spielman Studio.

Free makeup will be provided by Beauty Bar By Whitney.

The photo shoot will take place Friday at the Block 6 Building in Downtown Fargo from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

“We just hope that we’re able to at least give them some memories, that they’ll get a chance to wear the dress that they were looking forward to wearing and have something from this time that will be something positive as opposed to a negative,” says Renegade Photography owner Jason Siebels.

