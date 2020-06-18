OneFargo demands further investigations into former Deputy Chief Osmundson’s actions at protest

FARGO, N.D.–OneFargo is claiming that Mayor Mahoney and Chief Todd knew of former Deputy Chief Todd Osmundson’s plans to go undercover during the George Floyd protest on May 30.

Individuals from the group met with Mayor Mahoney and Chief Todd to discuss the Fargo Police Department’s Internal Affairs findings. Prior to their meeting, OneFargo requested records of the incident.

The group says they have found discrepancies between what Chief Todd has said, and what is in the records and want a second investigation conducted by someone outside of the Fargo Police Department.

With the records provided to OneFargo, they say Chief Todd had been texting with Osmundson the day of the protest and was aware of his involvement downtown. They also have proof of texts between Osmundson and PIO Jessica Schindeldecker who was requesting information for Mayor Mahoney.

OneFargo says, “The Mayor, like Chief Todd seems to be both accepting of DC Osmundson’s actions at the time, while wishing to wash their hands of the repercussions and doing nothing to address the deceit and duplicity in their own actions.”

The group plans to release a full report of their findings from the incident records and how they contradict the Internal Affairs report at a later time.