WATCH LIVE: Gov. Walz to highlight importance of police accountability and reform during press conference at 10 a.m.

ST. PAUL, Minn.–Gov. Tim Walz is holding a press conference to discuss passing strong police reform and accountability measures during Minnesota’s special legislative session.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

Walz will be joined by Lt. Gov. Peggy flanagan, Attorney General Keith Ellison, legislators and public safety officials.

