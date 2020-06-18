West Fargo Added to Garth Brooks Drive-In Concert Sites

The concert is set for June 27th at the Red River Valley Fairgrounds

WEST FARGO, N.D. — Garth Brooks adds West Fargo to his list of drive-in theater concerts.

The country star will perform a concert next weekend that will air live on big screens across the country, including the Red River Valley Fairgrounds.

The concert is Saturday, June 27th.

There’s three locations in Minnesota: Luverne, Elko New Market and St. Cloud.

Ticketmaster has a complete list of the drive-in locations.

Tickets for the concert go on sale tomorrow for $100 per vehicle.