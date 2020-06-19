Great Plains Food Bank Continues Farmers to Families Food Box Distribution

FARGO, N.D. – The Great Plains Food Bank is continuing it’s distribution of meals through the Farmers to Families Food Box program by the USDA.

The program helps bring food from farms that aren’t able to sell all of their produce to food banks across the country during the Coronavirus crisis.

According to Great Plains Food Bank, during the pandemic, they have seen a 44% increase in demand for food bank services.

“It’s brought over a million pounds of fresh produce into the state and our region here just this month, which is really doing a lot of good for a lot of people,” said Jared Slinde, the communications manager for Great Plains Food Bank.

Great Plains Food Bank will be offering food distribution throughout the month of June.

Valley City and Jamestown will have distributions on June 24th at Epworth United Methodist Church in Valley City, and the Jamestown Civic Center in Jamestown.

Moorhead will also have a distribution event on June 25th at the Probstfield Center for Education.

You can find a full list of distribution sites in the region here.