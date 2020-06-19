Melinda’s Garden: Invite Hummingbirds To Your Yard

Invite some guests to your home that you won't mind spending time with while we're social distancing.

We tell you how to bring hummingbirds to your yard in this week’s Melinda’s Garden Moment.

Bring the hummingbirds into your garden and keep them happy with a season-long supply of their favorite nectar plants.

Early blooming lungwort is a shade tolerant perennial that provides some of the earliest nectar for these winged beauties.

The bell shaped flowers of the vigorous Virginia bluebells provide a sea of blue in the spring garden and nectar for both butterflies and hummingbirds.

Our native, non-invasive honeysuckle vines can be used to cover trellis and archways. These repeat blooming vines provide colorful flowers and a source of nectar throughout the season.

Place a pot or two of Black and Blue Salvia near your windows, so you can enjoy the frequent visits of your resident hummingbirds.

And include some summer and fall bloomers like bee balm These plants produce nectar rich flowers, providing late season food to help the hummingbirds on their long fall migration.