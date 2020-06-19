U.S. Bank closing locations at 1 p.m. to recognize Juneteenth

FARGO, N.D.–U.S. Bank will be closing its offices and branches at 1 p.m. on Friday to recognize Juneteenth.

U.S. Bank is encouraging its employees to spend their time off serving their communities and educating themselves on the importance of Juneteenth.

President and CEO of U.S. Bank Andy Cecere said, “The events of the past few weeks have changed the conversation and added a sense of urgency that has motivated more people across the globe to act to address social injustice. That begins with acknowledging our rich and diverse history.”

Customers can use mobile and digital banking services or its ATM network Friday afternoon.

A list of branch locations in Fargo can be found here.