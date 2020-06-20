Black Lives Matter Demonstrators Speak Out On Racial Inequality

Those with BLM say over 200 people attended the march

FARGO, N.D. — Alaki Ajang of Fargo says he grew up thinking everybody feared the police.

But he soon realized that was not the case.

“I thought it was normal really, that you would see police come around and then you feel nervous that you gotta, you know, you always have to announce, there’s twelve here, twelve here, twelve here. Like, you have to always be aware that they are out, you always have to make it known. I always thought it was normal,” says Ajang, one of the demonstrators.

He says he’s grateful that marches like these are shining a light on issues some choose to turn a blind eye to.

“That’s all I ask for, because that’s the change that I feel is needed here. Because a lot of people just throw it under the bus, and like that it doesn’t exist, but it’s here,” Ajang says.

Tanisha Anthony, also from Fargo, is marching for those who were never able to.

“Being half black you know, this is a part of my history, this is a part of my cause and then you know, I owe it to my dad and people of my heritage to be out here and take a stand,” says Anthony.

She says she fears one day ending up like those who weren’t able to return home to their families.

“I never know if I’m you know, if I’m going to be like a victim of a hate crime, just in the wrong place at the right time for someone to take their anger out and aggression on. I’m always in fear of my life, and that’s not how we should live. That’s not fair,” she says.

Beyond the walks, Tinisha says picking up a book is the best way to educate yourself about the past in order to work towards a better future.

“You need to dig in, you need to get into the history, you need to get into those books and read. Just open your mind,” she adds.